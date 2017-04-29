Trump will face seawall of opposition in California over his drilling order
President Donald Trump painted a golden future of “great wealth” and “great jobs” powered by oil pumped from the ocean floor as he signed an executive order Friday to consider new offshore drilling around the country. But his efforts could splash harmlessly against the hardened barricades that California has been fortifying for decades with regulation and…
