Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump won’t fire Spicer ‘because of ratings’

Newsweek

24 Apr 2017 at 08:27 ET                   
White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump has no plans to fire White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer because he believes his controversial spokesman gets good ratings. “I’m not firing Sean Spicer,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post. “That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in.” Trump even likened his press secretary’s daily news briefings to a soap opera,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s been a disaster’: Voter tells CNN he regrets his choice for ‘unpresidential’ Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+