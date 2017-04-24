Trump won’t fire Spicer ‘because of ratings’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has no plans to fire White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer because he believes his controversial spokesman gets good ratings. “I’m not firing Sean Spicer,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post. “That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in.” Trump even likened his press secretary’s daily news briefings to a soap opera,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion