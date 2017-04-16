Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is funneling millions of dollars back into his own pockets
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With his presidency still in its infancy, President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election efforts have raised tens of millions of dollars and directed funds to his companies, running up a $500,000 tab to Trump-owned hotels, golf clubs and restaurants. Unlike his predecessors, Trump has not ceased fundraising since the election, more than doubling the amount raised by…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion