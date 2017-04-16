Quantcast

Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is funneling millions of dollars back into his own pockets

International Business Times

16 Apr 2017 at 19:26 ET                   
President Donald Trump (Twitter)

With his presidency still in its infancy, President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election efforts have raised tens of millions of dollars and directed funds to his companies, running up a $500,000 tab to Trump-owned hotels, golf clubs and restaurants. Unlike his predecessors, Trump has not ceased fundraising since the election, more than doubling the amount raised by…

