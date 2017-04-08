Trump’s attack on Syria: Four takeaways
By Simon Reich, Professor in The Division of Global Affairs and The Department of Political Science, Rutgers University Newark . On April 6, two U.S. Navy destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Shayrat airfield in western Homs province in Syria. The strike purportedly came in retaliation for the Syrian government’s use…
