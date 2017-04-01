Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s ‘Buy American’ pledge may be at risk with his border wall

Pro Publica

01 Apr 2017 at 10:39 ET                   
President Donald Trump talks at the National Prayer Breakfast (Screen cap).

In one of his first tweets as president, here’s how Donald Trump promised to spend taxpayer dollars: “We will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN & HIRE AMERICAN!” he tweeted 55 minutes after taking the oath of office on Inauguration Day. In the first big test of that pledge, here’s the reality: The Trump administration has…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
Next on Raw Story >
‘A flatulent mass of his own fantasy’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson explains why Trumpcare failed miserably
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+