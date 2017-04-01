Trump’s ‘Buy American’ pledge may be at risk with his border wall

In one of his first tweets as president, here’s how Donald Trump promised to spend taxpayer dollars: “We will follow two simple rules: BUY AMERICAN & HIRE AMERICAN!” he tweeted 55 minutes after taking the oath of office on Inauguration Day. In the first big test of that pledge, here’s the reality: The Trump administration has…

