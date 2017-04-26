Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s Chief of Staff: Court has gone bananas’

Newsweek

26 Apr 2017 at 07:17 ET                   
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus -- screen shot

White House officials responded angrily to the decision by a U.S. federal court to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to defund so-called sanctuary cities. The White House released a statement highly critical of U.S. District Judge William Orrick ruling that blocked the president’s executive order to stop federal funding going to sanctuary cities if they refused…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Erin Moran’s family unleashes holy hell on ‘f*cking coward’ Scott Baio
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+