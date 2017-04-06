Trump’s climate stance strongly opposed by Americans
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s stance and policies on climate change are opposed by a majority of Americans, a poll released Wednesday indicated. More than three-quarters of Americans surveyed—76 percent—are at least somewhat concerned by climate change, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, with 59 percent saying more needs to be done to address the problem. Trump signed…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion