Trump’s climate stance strongly opposed by Americans

Newsweek

06 Apr 2017 at 14:05 ET                   
President Donald Trump (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump’s stance and policies on climate change are opposed by a majority of Americans, a poll released Wednesday indicated. More than three-quarters of Americans surveyed—76 percent—are at least somewhat concerned by climate change, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, with 59 percent saying more needs to be done to address the problem. Trump signed…

