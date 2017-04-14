Quantcast

Trump’s Drug Czar pick took thousands in donations from drug distributors

International Business Times

14 Apr 2017 at 07:42 ET                   
Tom Marino (Twitter)

President Donald Trump recently launched a high-profile White House initiative to combat the growing problem of opioid drug abuse in America. Yet his expected selection to oversee the nation’s drug laws is a congressman from an opioid-ravaged district whose signature legislative accomplishment is a bill that shielded prescription opioid distributors from law enforcement scrutiny. The White…

