Trump’s Drug Czar pick took thousands in donations from drug distributors
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump recently launched a high-profile White House initiative to combat the growing problem of opioid drug abuse in America. Yet his expected selection to oversee the nation’s drug laws is a congressman from an opioid-ravaged district whose signature legislative accomplishment is a bill that shielded prescription opioid distributors from law enforcement scrutiny. The White…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion