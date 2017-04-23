Quantcast

Trump’s Homeland Security director John Kelly admits: ‘I don’t know how to stop’ domestic terrorists

David Ferguson

23 Apr 2017 at 18:23 ET                   
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly admitted during a Sunday interview that while the administration is fighting hard for a southern border wall with Mexico, it has no plan to deal with “homegrown” domestic terrorists — who are responsible for the majority of U.S. terror attacks.

Mediaite.com reported that Kelly was appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday to press for funding to build the border wall.

Host John Dickerson said, “Is there anything in the Paris attack that sends any lessons about US policy or policy that should be put in place?”

“There are so many aspects of this terrorist thing,” Kelly answered. “Obviously you’ve got the homegrown terrorists. I don’t know how to stop that. I don’t know how to detect that.”

Dickerson said that seems like kind of a “big problem.”

“It is a big problem,” Kelly said. “It is — you know, depending on where you sit is where you stand on this — it is a big threat. Is it the number one threat? I think it’s the most common threat.”

“The percentage of the population that embrace white supremacy, militia and sovereign citizen extremists far outweigh the percentage of Americans that support ISIS, yet these ISIS cases get churned out at a much greater rate,” said former DHS analyst Daryl Johnson earlier this year.

Watch the video, embedded below:

