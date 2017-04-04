Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s low approval numbers are not ‘fake news’

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 00:03 ET                   
President Donald Trump discusses current military operations with Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command Commander, at MacDill, AFB, FL, Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen/Released)

Trump’s Low Approval Ratings Are Not ‘Fake News’

Polls showing President Donald Trump with record low approval ratings are not “fake news,” an analysis into the methodology of such surveys has suggested. The Pew Research Center released findings Friday showing that there was no significant difference between the results of telephone surveys and anonymous internet polls. Possible reluctance of respondents to voice support for…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here is how Trump could make US prisons even worse
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+