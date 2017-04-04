Trump’s low approval numbers are not ‘fake news’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump’s Low Approval Ratings Are Not ‘Fake News’
Polls showing President Donald Trump with record low approval ratings are not “fake news,” an analysis into the methodology of such surveys has suggested. The Pew Research Center released findings Friday showing that there was no significant difference between the results of telephone surveys and anonymous internet polls. Possible reluctance of respondents to voice support for…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion