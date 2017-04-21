Quantcast

Trump’s Mexico border wall to start by summer end, John Kelly says

International Business Times

21 Apr 2017 at 07:08 ET                   
John Kelly Department of Homeland Security (Photo: DOD/Wikipedia)

After months of speculation about when the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall proposed by President Donald Trump will start, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Fox News Thursday that it will start by the end of summer. The announcement comes a day before the scheduled visit of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Kelly to…

