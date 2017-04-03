Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s old Ferrari just sold for $270,000

International Business Times

03 Apr 2017 at 06:44 ET                   
Ferrari that once belonged to Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe was sold at an “Auctions America” event in Florida Saturday for a private sale at a record $270,000. Trump purchased the Ferrari about 10 years ago and owned it for four years, however did not drive it much. In 2011 he sold it with fewer than 2,400 miles…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Tulsa cop facing trial for killing unarmed black man but swears race not a factor
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+