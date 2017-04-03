Trump’s old Ferrari just sold for $270,000
President Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe was sold at an “Auctions America” event in Florida Saturday for a private sale at a record $270,000. Trump purchased the Ferrari about 10 years ago and owned it for four years, however did not drive it much. In 2011 he sold it with fewer than 2,400 miles…
