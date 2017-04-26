Trump’s plan for a border wall is crumbling — and conservative groups don’t care
Trump’s border wall goes wanting, and conservatives shrug
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump could soon sign a bill to avoid a government shutdown that carries few of his priorities, including money for his much-touted wall at the southern border with Mexico. Yet conservative groups, who in the past have waded into shutdown showdowns, have been largely silent. Several conservative groups say they’ve been more…
