Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s tax plan could cost government $6 trillion

Newsweek

26 Apr 2017 at 12:28 ET                   
President Donald Trump at CPAC on February 24, 2017 (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

President Donald Trump will outline major tax cuts for Americans Wednesday that could take trillions of dollars away from the federal government over the next decade and lump it on to the national debt. The president will be “pretty broad in the principles” of tax reform that he lays out with more details coming in the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Noam Chomsky on Republicans: Has anyone ever been this committed to ending human life on Earth?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+