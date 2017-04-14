Trump’s wall: how much money does the government have for it now?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
During the campaign, President Donald Trump promised to build a wall across the southern border some 1,000 miles long. The number of miles the president currently has money for: seven. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials delivered the startling news this week at a conference in San Antonio for businesses eager to win contracts for beefing…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion