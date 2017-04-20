Quantcast

Tucker Carlson replaces Bill O’Reilly at Fox News

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 07:45 ET                   
Fox News host Tucker Carlson (screen grab)

After Bill O’Reilly’s ouster from Fox News on Wednesday, host Tucker Carlson is all set to take the 8 p.m. slot on the channel, starting Monday, the channel said. The decision came soon after 21st Century Fox announced that O’Reilly would not return to the network amid sexual harassment allegations. Carlson began hosting the show “Tucker…

'He was a menace': Keith Olbermann says O'Reilly subjected women to harassment as far back as the '90s
