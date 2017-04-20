Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tweets get professors blocked in Trump’s America

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 15:48 ET                   
Lars Maischak (fresnostate.edu)

Forget the boring lectures and lengthy essays. College professors are increasingly going on social media to share their thoughts about American politics—and they’re discovering their online thoughts have real-world consequences. California’s Fresno State University put a professor on paid leave this week for tweets he posted in February calling for President Donald Trump’s execution. Lars Maischak,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Joint press conference with President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+