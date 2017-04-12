Twitter allegedly deleting negative tweets about United Airlines
Following the release of several videos that showed United Airlines forcibly removing a passenger (David Dao) from a flight, the company took a considerable amount of criticism online —especially on Twitter. Some of those negative tweets have disappeared, according to users. Instances of users complaining that Twitter removed content critical of United Airlines have popped up…
