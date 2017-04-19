Quantcast

Twitter considers storing user data on Russian servers

International Business Times

19 Apr 2017 at 18:18 ET                   
Person on Twitter (Shutterstock)

Twitter reportedly is examining how it handles personal data from Russian users as it attempts to comply with the country’s data localization laws, the Moscow Times reported Wednesday. The Moscow Times said Twitter and the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications agreed data from Russian users would…

'Mexican' Judge Curiel will once again decide Trump's fate in DREAMer deportation case
