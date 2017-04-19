Twitter considers storing user data on Russian servers
Twitter reportedly is examining how it handles personal data from Russian users as it attempts to comply with the country’s data localization laws, the Moscow Times reported Wednesday. The Moscow Times said Twitter and the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications agreed data from Russian users would…
