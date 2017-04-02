Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Two years later, Trump could sabotage landmark Iran deal

International Business Times

02 Apr 2017 at 08:24 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Two Years Later, Trump Could Sabotage Landmark Iran Deal

The multilateral deal with Iran to limit its nuclear capabilities turned two years old Sunday, and while President Donald Trump likely won’t be able to follow through on his stated plans to “dismantle” it, he could soon help the U.S. to blatantly violate it. If a group of senators from both parties get their way, the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP’s ‘survival of the fittest’ Trumpcare plan died a victim of politics
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+