UAE set up secret meeting between Trump donor Erik Prince and Putin ally: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The United Arab Emirates set up a secret meeting between a key donor of U.S. President Donald Trump and an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an apparent bid to set-up a backchannel between the two, according to reports. The meeting, first reported by the Washington Post, citing anonymous U.S., European and Arab officials, took…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion