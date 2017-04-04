Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

UAE set up secret meeting between Trump donor Erik Prince and Putin ally: report

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 06:31 ET                   
Erik Prince (Wikimedia Commons)

The United Arab Emirates set up a secret meeting between a key donor of U.S. President Donald Trump and an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an apparent bid to set-up a backchannel between the two, according to reports. The meeting, first reported by the Washington Post, citing anonymous U.S., European and Arab officials, took…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No sympathy for the poor’: How Ayn Rand’s elitism lives on in the Trump administration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+