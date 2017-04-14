Uber in trouble for failing to investigate drunken drivers
California regulators imposed $1.13 million in fines on Uber for failing to investigate user reports of drivers who were working while under the influence. The state Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED) claims Uber breached the agency’s zero-tolerance guidelines for transportation companies that require immediate investigation into consumer complaints of drunken drivers. Read:…
