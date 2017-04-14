Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Uber in trouble for failing to investigate drunken drivers

International Business Times

14 Apr 2017 at 16:44 ET                   
The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone over a reserved lane for taxis in a street is seen in this photo illustration taken in Madrid on Dec. 10, 2014. Photo by Sergio Perez for Reuters.

California regulators imposed $1.13 million in fines on Uber for failing to investigate user reports of drivers who were working while under the influence. The state Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED) claims Uber breached the agency’s zero-tolerance guidelines for transportation companies that require immediate investigation into consumer complaints of drunken drivers. Read:…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
House intel member heads to Russia’s money laundering island Cyprus to investigate Trump collusion
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+