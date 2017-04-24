Uber nearly got kicked out of the App store
Apple CEO Tim Cook considered removing the Uber app from the App Store over privacy concerns, according to a report. An in-depth profile of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick by The New York Times revealed that he directed employees to hide a feature from Apple engineers that allowed the taxi app to secretly identify and tag iPhone…
