Uber nearly got kicked out of the App store

Newsweek

24 Apr 2017 at 08:24 ET                   
Apple CEO Tim Cook (Shutterstock)

Apple CEO Tim Cook considered removing the Uber app from the App Store over privacy concerns, according to a report. An in-depth profile of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick by The New York Times revealed that he directed employees to hide a feature from Apple engineers that allowed the taxi app to secretly identify and tag iPhone…

