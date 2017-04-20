UC Berkeley cancels Ann Coulter appearance, citing safety concerns after violent protests
University of California, Berkeley officials have canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s appearance at the campus next week, citing safety concerns following violence on campus between protesters. Police concerns were affected by “escalating violence during demonstration-related events on the campus and surrounding areas” in February and on Saturday that resulted in injuries and arrests, Berkeley spokesman Dan…
