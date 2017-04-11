Quantcast

UN: Trump must become ‘better informed’ on Paris deal

Newsweek

11 Apr 2017 at 08:07 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The deputy secretary-general of the United Nations says the Trump administration must be “brought back to the table” on climate change, despite repeatedly pledging to pull out of an agreement aiming to reduce carbon emissions. Amina J. Mohammed says the international community has a responsibility to convince President Donald Trump of the benefits of fighting global…

