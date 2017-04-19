Quantcast

United Airlines CEO: No one will be fired in passenger-dragging incident

Chicago Tribune

19 Apr 2017 at 03:27 ET                   
Chief Executive Officer of United Airlines Oscar Munoz introduces a new international business class dubbed United Polaris in New York, U.S. June 2, 2016. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo)

CHICAGO — United Airlines will not fire employees involved in the recent dragging of a passenger from his seat, an incident CEO Oscar Munoz on Tuesday called “a system failure.” Executives of the Chicago-based airline sought to assure investors that United is working to learn from the recent uproar over viral videos of Chicago Aviation Department…

