United Airlines CEO: No one will be fired in passenger-dragging incident
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
CHICAGO — United Airlines will not fire employees involved in the recent dragging of a passenger from his seat, an incident CEO Oscar Munoz on Tuesday called “a system failure.” Executives of the Chicago-based airline sought to assure investors that United is working to learn from the recent uproar over viral videos of Chicago Aviation Department…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion