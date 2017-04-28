United Airlines crafts a plan to prevent violently dragging someone off of a plane

A passenger of a United Airlines flight after he was forcibly removed from his seat by security officers (Screen cap).

United Airlines has devised a strategy to ensure another PR disaster doesn’t occur as a result of a passenger being forcibly removed from one of their airlines.

They pledged that they will begin by stopping the practice of forcibly removing customers unless, of course, the passenger is a “safety or security” risk. They also promised to limit the use of law enforcement officers to enforce such “safety and security” risks. United will decide what is a “safety and security” risk, however. As Gizmodo notes, there’s no information on what happens if United doesn’t live up to the commitment.

The company also agreed to raise the amount of customer compensation for those willing to give up their seats. Previously, the airlines would only allow $1,350 at most. They’ll now be raising it “up to” $10,000 compensation. It’s worth noting that the airline only offered a few hundred dollars to customers who agreed to be bumped and never offered their maximum amount allotted. It’s also important to note that “compensation” does not mean actual money, but rather, “United dollars.”

They also decided that once a passenger is on the plane, he or she would not be removed. The crew that must be shifted to flights will be booked no less than 60 minutes on the plane. They’ll attempt to reduce their notorious overbooking problem. To combat some of their other problems, they’ve also agreed to remove the “red tape” on permanently lost bags and will adopt a “no questions asked” policy.

United Airlines did not address whether they would also pledge to stop breaking guitars, pledges to stop people from inappropriately touching young girls and women, stop killing animals on board and allow leggings.