Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

United CEO finally apologizes to battered victim after blaming him for being ‘belligerent’

Tom Boggioni

11 Apr 2017 at 16:32 ET                   
A passenger is forcibly removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight (Screen cap).

United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz has issued an apology for the treatment of the passenger who was dragged from a flight before takeoff on Sunday, causing an uproar after video of the incident went viral.

“I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right,” Munoz said in a statement, adding, “It’s never to late to do the right thing.”

Munoz promised to conduct a thorough review of the airline’s policies, how they transfer crew members from city to city and how they compensate “volunteers” who give up their seats on overbooked flights.

In an earlier email to United employees, Munoz blamed the victim, Dr. David Dao, for being “belligerent.”

You can read the entire statement below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Anne Frank Center: Trump ‘must fire Sean Spicer now for engaging in Holocaust denial’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+