United Nations confirms sarin gas as chemical agent in Syria attack
Sarin gas was released during an attack in Syria earlier this month, the chief UN investigator has said. But Paulo Sergio Pinheiro said most of the victims in the attack were killed with conventional and not chemical weapons during an airstrike on a hospital. The Syrian government denies US accusations of a chemical attack in Idlib…
