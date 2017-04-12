Quantcast

United promised regulators that ticketed passengers are guaranteed seats

International Business Times

12 Apr 2017 at 06:13 ET                   
United Airlines passengers checking in at Kennedy International Airport Jan. 6, 2014 in New York [AFP]

Less than three years before a passenger was forcibly removed from one of its aircrafts, United Airlines assured federal regulators that all ticketed passengers are guaranteed seats on flights. The promise was delivered in federal filings reviewed by International Business Times. In September 2014 comments to federal officials, the Chicago-based airline outlined its opposition to proposed…

