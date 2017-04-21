University rejects proposal to give black students free tuition as reparations for slavery
Students at Western Kentucky University voted this week to give their black peers free tuition as a way to make amends for slavery, but administrators say it’s not going to happen. President Gary Ransdell issued a statement Thursday after the student government passed its “Resolution to Support Reparations” laying out the reasons black students should receive…
