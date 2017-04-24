US Astronaut Peggy Whitson makes space history again
International Space Station (ISS) commander Peggy Whitson has added a new record to the list of her trailblazing achievements. At 1.27 a.m. ET on April 24 she became the U.S. astronaut with the longest cumulative time spent in space: 534 days, 2 hours, 49 minutes and counting. Whitson took the crown during her third long-duration mission,…
