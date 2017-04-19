Quantcast

US considers restoring Pyongyang to terror sponsor list: Tillerson

Reuters

19 Apr 2017 at 16:58 ET                   
Rex Tillerson's visit comes at a sensitive time for US-Russia relations (AFP Photo/EMMANUEL DUNAND)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the United States is looking at ways to bring pressure to bear on North Korea over its nuclear program, including whether Pyongyang should have been removed from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“We’re reviewing all the status of North Korea, both in terms of state sponsorship of terrorism as well as the other ways in which we can bring pressure on the regime in Pyongyang to re-engage with us, but re-engage with us on a different footing than past talks have been held,” Tillerson told reporters at a press conference.

“We are evaluating all of those options,” he said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

