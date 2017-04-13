Quantcast

US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan

NJ.com

13 Apr 2017 at 13:55 ET                   
Afghan security personnel prepare for combat during a battle with Taliban militants in Helmand province on August 10, 2016 (AFP Photo/Noor Mohammad)

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan. Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump says it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance…

