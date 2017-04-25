Quantcast

US ex-officials to testify at May 8 Senate hearing amid Russia probe

Reuters

25 Apr 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
U.S. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Justice Department)

A Senate Judiciary Committee panel on Tuesday said former U.S. intelligence and judiciary officials would testify at a May 8 hearing amid investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will testify at the hearing, Crime and Terrorism subcommittee chairman Charles Grassley said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)

