US intelligence agencies fear rogue insiders as much as spies these days

McClatchy Washington Bureau

19 Apr 2017 at 11:35 ET                   
CIA Director Mike Pompeo (Screen capture)

WASHINGTON — Forget about spies. It’s rogue insiders that cause heartburn at U.S. intelligence agencies these days. Few spy cases have broken in the past decade and a half. In contrast, a proliferation of U.S. intelligence and military insiders have gone rogue and spilled secrets to journalists or WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group. The leaks are as…

