US Marine’s conviction for killing transgender woman upheld
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton’s plea asking for the reversal of the guilty verdict, which was handed to him for killing transgender Jennifer Laude, was struck down by the Court of Appeals in Manila on Monday. The court upheld the conviction made by a lower court – the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court Branch…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion