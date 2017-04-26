Quantcast

US Navy destroyer fires flare at Iranian ship

Newsweek

26 Apr 2017 at 08:15 ET                   
USS Mahan (Wikimedia Commons)

A U.S. Navy destroyer fired a warning flare at an Iranian vessel in the Persian Gulf on Monday after the Revolutionary Guard ship came within 1,100 yards of the USS Mahan before turning away. The Associated Press reported the Mahan made a number of attempts to contact the incoming Iranian vessel by radio, issuing warning messages…

