US Navy issues ban on vaping

International Business Times

15 Apr 2017 at 06:49 ET                   
Rep. Duncan Hunter vaping during hearing -- (CSPAN screenshot)

In the Navy, sailors won’t be able to vape. The Navy announced Friday it would suspend the use of electronic cigarettes aboard its fleet by active personnel. In a statement, Navy officials said the risk of exploding lithium-ion batteries in e-cigarettes played a role in the temporary ban. The new policy applies to sailors, Marines, Military…

