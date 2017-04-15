US Navy issues ban on vaping
In the Navy, sailors won’t be able to vape. The Navy announced Friday it would suspend the use of electronic cigarettes aboard its fleet by active personnel. In a statement, Navy officials said the risk of exploding lithium-ion batteries in e-cigarettes played a role in the temporary ban. The new policy applies to sailors, Marines, Military…
