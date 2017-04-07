Quantcast

US officials investigating possible Russian involvement in Syrian chemical weapons attack: report

Elizabeth Preza

07 Apr 2017 at 12:42 ET                   
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley holds photos of victims as she speaks as the UN Security Council meets in an emergency session at the UN on April 5, 2017, about the suspected chemical attack in Syria (AFP Photo/TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

Senior military officials say the Pentagon is reviewing whether Russia played a role in Tuesday morning’s chemical weapons attack in Syria, the Associated Press reports.

The news comes hours after President Donald Trump launched a tomahawk missile strike on a Syrian airfield as a response to those chemical attacks.

