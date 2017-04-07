US officials investigating possible Russian involvement in Syrian chemical weapons attack: report

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley holds photos of victims as she speaks as the UN Security Council meets in an emergency session at the UN on April 5, 2017, about the suspected chemical attack in Syria (AFP Photo/TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

Senior military officials say the Pentagon is reviewing whether Russia played a role in Tuesday morning’s chemical weapons attack in Syria, the Associated Press reports.

BREAKING: Senior US military officials say Pentagon looking into whether Russia participated in Syrian chemical weapons attack. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2017

The news comes hours after President Donald Trump launched a tomahawk missile strike on a Syrian airfield as a response to those chemical attacks.