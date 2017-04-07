US officials investigating possible Russian involvement in Syrian chemical weapons attack: report
Senior military officials say the Pentagon is reviewing whether Russia played a role in Tuesday morning’s chemical weapons attack in Syria, the Associated Press reports.
BREAKING: Senior US military officials say Pentagon looking into whether Russia participated in Syrian chemical weapons attack.
The news comes hours after President Donald Trump launched a tomahawk missile strike on a Syrian airfield as a response to those chemical attacks.
