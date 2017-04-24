US sanctions 271 Syrian scientists after gas attack
The U.S. announced Monday sweeping sanctions against Syrian scientists weeks after blaming the Syrian government for an alleged chemical weapons attack on rebel-held territory. In a press statement, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said it was adding 271 employees of Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center, a government agency also known…
