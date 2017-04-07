US strikes in Syria show resolve against chemical attacks: EU’s Donald usk
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that strikes on a Syrian air base ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump showed the West’s resolve against chemical attacks.
“U.S. strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks. EU will work with the U.S. to end brutality in Syria,” Tusk said on Twitter.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott)
