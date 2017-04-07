Quantcast

US strikes in Syria show resolve against chemical attacks: EU’s Donald usk

Reuters

07 Apr 2017 at 05:52 ET                   
European Council President Donald Tusk gives a joint press conference at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Dec. 18, 2014. Photo by John Thys for Agence France-Presse.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that strikes on a Syrian air base ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump showed the West’s resolve against chemical attacks.

“U.S. strikes show needed resolve against barbaric chemical attacks. EU will work with the U.S. to end brutality in Syria,” Tusk said on Twitter.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
