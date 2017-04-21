Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

US Treasury’s Mnuchin: Trump to order reviews of financial rules

Reuters

21 Apr 2017 at 12:54 ET                   
Steven Mnuchin testifies before a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Treasury secretary in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump will order the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday to examine two powers given to regulators after the 2008 financial crisis to police large financial firms, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

In his first visit to the Treasury building, Trump will sign two memos, both viewed by analysts as largely symbolic gestures.

One will temporarily bar regulators from identifying new nonbank financial institutions as “systemically important financial institutions” (SIFIs) needing tighter oversight, while also ordering a review of the SIFI process, Mnuchin said in a briefing with reporters.

The other memo will put a temporary halt to the use of “orderly liquidation authority” to unwind troubled financial institutions, unless the president directs it in an emergency. Trump will order a review of this, as well, Mnuchin said.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Fired acting AG Yates will testify on Russia during an open congressional hearing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+