US warships rerouted toward Korean peninsula

Newsweek

10 Apr 2017 at 06:12 ET                   
Undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 10, 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a speech at the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces in Pyongyang (AFP)

American warships based in the Pacific were ordered to reroute toward the Korean Peninsula, days after North Korea tested another intermediate range missile. Last Wednesday, the North test-fired a missile from its eastern port of Sinpo that landed in the Sea of Japan. The head of the U.S. Pacific Command, Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. ordered…

