US woman released from Egypt prison after 3 years
A three-year old wait for Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi, 30, who had been imprisoned, came to an end when an Egyptian court acquitted her. Hijazi and her husband had established a foundation to aid street children in 2013, but were arrested on charges of child abuse in 2014. Six others were also arrested along with…
