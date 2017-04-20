Quantcast

US woman released from Egypt prison after 3 years

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 07:25 ET                   
Aya Hijazi, (Youtube)

A three-year old wait for Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi, 30, who had been imprisoned, came to an end when an Egyptian court acquitted her. Hijazi and her husband had established a foundation to aid street children in 2013, but were arrested on charges of child abuse in 2014. Six others were also arrested along with…

