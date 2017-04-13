Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Veep had to remove golden shower joke because of Trump

Newsweek

13 Apr 2017 at 15:43 ET                   
Veep Season 5 (Photo: Screen capture)

HBO political satire show Veep had to remove a joke about a “golden shower” after BuzzFeed published a dossier of allegations on President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia on January 10, the lead writer has said. Veep’s lead writer and producer, David Mandel, told The Hollywood Reporter that they had to remove a joke aimed at…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Little Miss Flint rips Trump: He hasn’t kept his promise to fix the water and ‘was not so nice to me’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+