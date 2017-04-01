Video shows the final moments before a 20-year-old texting driver killed 13 elderly churchgoers
HOUSTON — A witness says the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church minibus in rural Texas, killing 13 people, acknowledged he had been texting while driving — a development that highlights the dangers of sending messages on smartphones while behind the wheel. RELATED: A new update reveals texting and driving was the…
