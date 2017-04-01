Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Video shows the final moments before a 20-year-old texting driver killed 13 elderly churchgoers

Rare

01 Apr 2017 at 12:19 ET                   
A still image of aerial video is shown of an accident scene involving a Texas church bus carrying senior citizens which crashed head-on with another vehicle about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, Texas, U.S., March 29, 2017. Courtesy WOAI/KABB/Handout via REUTERS

HOUSTON — A witness says the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church minibus in rural Texas, killing 13 people, acknowledged he had been texting while driving — a development that highlights the dangers of sending messages on smartphones while behind the wheel. RELATED: A new update reveals texting and driving was the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
A gambler ‘never insults his bookie’: Intel expert explains why Trump does Putin’s ‘bidding’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+