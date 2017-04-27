Virginia police investigate possible bomb threat after abortion clinic evacuated twice in one day
Police in Falls Church, VA evacuated an office building that houses an abortion clinic for the second time Thursday, NBC’s Julie Care reports.
#BREAKING: Falls Church building where fireworks exploded in elevator earlier is being evacuated for a 2nd time. Houses abortion clinic pic.twitter.com/tLW9NFsRVb
— Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) April 27, 2017
Explosives sniffing k9 working in the parking lot of the Falls Church building evacuated due to bomb threat @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FNlBRKgoYC
— Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) April 27, 2017
The second evacuation comes after Falls Church police and fire units responded to sounds of an explosion around 9 a.m. Fire investigators told the Falls Church Patch they found exploded fireworks in the elevator, and re-opened the building around 9:30 a.m.
Following reports of a second incident Thursday afternoon, Falls Church Police reportedly taped a message to the door saying the building was closed for an investigation into a possible bomb threat.
4/27 Report of a 2nd incident at 900 S.WashingtonSt., a bomb threat. PIO en route, more to come. Earlier fireworks were set off in elevator.
— City of Falls Church (@FallsChurchGov) April 27, 2017
Falls Church Healthcare Center abortion clinic is located in the building, and frequently draws protests from anti-abortion organizations. As Falls Church News-Press reports, “last month, a 50-person prayer was held outside the building for the ’40 Days of Life Campaign.’”