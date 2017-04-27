Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Virginia police investigate possible bomb threat after abortion clinic evacuated twice in one day

Elizabeth Preza

27 Apr 2017 at 13:16 ET                   
Police in Virginia investigate possible bomb threat at an abortion clinic (Twitter / @JulieCareyNBC)

Police in Falls Church, VA evacuated an office building that houses an abortion clinic for the second time Thursday, NBC’s Julie Care reports.

The second evacuation comes after Falls Church police and fire units responded to sounds of an explosion around 9 a.m. Fire investigators told the Falls Church Patch they found exploded fireworks in the elevator, and re-opened the building around 9:30 a.m.

Following reports of a second incident Thursday afternoon, Falls Church Police reportedly taped a message to the door saying the building was closed for an investigation into a possible bomb threat.

Falls Church Healthcare Center abortion clinic is located in the building, and frequently draws protests from anti-abortion organizations. As Falls Church News-Press reports, “last month, a 50-person prayer was held outside the building for the ’40 Days of Life Campaign.’”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Re-accommodated’ to pet heaven: A third of the animals that died in transit since 2012 flew United
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+