Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Vladimir Putin defends China’s internet censorship

Newsweek

04 Apr 2017 at 13:31 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

Vladimir Putin has defended China’s online censorship, declaring that the internet cannot be a place of excessive “quasi-freedom,” Russian news agency Interfax has reported. “We should not criticize what China is doing,” the Russian president said when a blogger asked whether Moscow should follow or condemn Beijing’s strict regulations online. “That’s 1.5 billion people. Go ahead…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Boos erupt after Trump tells room full of construction workers that he won most of their votes
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+