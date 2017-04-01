Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Voters’ support is slipping for congressional GOP even among Republicans

McClatchy Washington Bureau

01 Apr 2017 at 10:45 ET                   
Republican Logo (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON — Republicans have had a tough month on Capitol Hill, and their poll numbers show it. Sixty-two percent of voters disapprove of GOP lawmakers in Congress, according to a new McClatchy-Marist poll, more than double the 27 percent who said they approve. That’s a 10-point swing from February, when 57 percent of voters disapproved and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘A flatulent mass of his own fantasy’: GOP strategist Rick Wilson explains why Trumpcare failed miserably
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+